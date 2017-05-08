BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
May 8 Manitowoc Company Inc:
* The manitowoc company reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.26
* Q1 sales $305.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $336.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue down about 8 to 10 percent
* Manitowoc company inc - backlog totaled $506.3 million at march 31, 2017, up from fourth-quarter 2016 backlog of $323.8 million
* Manitowoc company inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures - approximately $30 million
* 2017 financial guidance for full year remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing