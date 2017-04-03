BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy Q1 adjusted loss per ADS was RMB10.6
* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd - pv module shipments in q2 of 2017 is expected to be in range of 950mw to 1,050mw
April 3 Mannarino Systems & Software Inc:
* Has signed an Investment Framework Agreement under Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy with Lockheed Martin
* Agreement enables Mannarino to develop and commercialize its own proprietary airborne software products
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc sees IPO of 10 million shares of its common stock priced between $20.00 and $21.00 per share - SEC filing
* Capital One Financial Corp - May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 percent versus 5.33 percent in April