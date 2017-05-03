BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Manning & Napier Inc
* Manning & Napier, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 earnings results
* Q1 revenue fell 11 percent to $55.5 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Manning & Napier Inc- Assets under management at March 31, 2017 was $31.6 billion, compared with $31.7 billion at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.