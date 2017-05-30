BRIEF-Lonestar announces 30-day rate of 2,123 BOEPD for Brazos County Well
* Wildcat B1H well has established a 30-day production rate of 2,123 barrels of oil equivalent per day
May 30 Mannkind Corp:
* Mannkind provides update on senior management
* Mannkind Corp - board of directors appointed Michael Castagna as chief executive officer effective may 25, 2017.
* Mannkind Corp - Castagna replaces Matthew Pfeffer
* Mannkind Corp - Pfeffer will continue with company in an advisory capacity until end of July 2017
* Mannkind Corp - Rose Alinaya will take over role of acting chief financial officer until a permanent CFO is named
* Taylor Morrison Home Corporation announces public offering of class a common stock
* Hancock Fabrics says on June 20, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order confirming co's second amended joint chapter 11 plan of liquidation - SEC filing