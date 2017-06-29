June 29 (Reuters) -
* Mannkind renegotiates near-term maturities with Deerfield
* Mannkind-Deerfield to amend terms of minimum liquidity
covenant such that each month from October to December, company
must maintain at least $10 million of cash & cash equivalents
* Mannkind Corp - Mannkind's $10 million principal maturity
previously due on July 18, 2017 will be extended to October 31,
2017
* Mannkind Corp - Company, affiliates of Deerfield
Management entered into an exchange and third amendment to their
facility agreement
* Mannkind corp - Deerfield has agreed to extend its
existing $10 million principal maturity from July 18, 2017 to
August 31, 2017
* Mannkind Corp - Deerfield has also agreed to amend terms
of minimum liquidity covenant under facility agreement
