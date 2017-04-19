BRIEF-Lincoln Mining completes major debt settlement agreement
* Lincoln Mining Corp - completed a debt settlement agreement with respect to outstanding debt totaling $4 million
April 19 Mannkind Corp
* Mannkind - on April 18 co, unit entered exchange agreement with Deerfield Private Design Fund II, and Deerfield Private Design International II
* Mannkind - under agreement co agreed to, among other things, repay $4 million principal amount under 8.75% senior convertible notes due 2019 held by Deerfield
* Mannkind - under agreement co also agreed to exchange $1 million principal amount under tranche B notes for 869,565 shares of company's common stock
* Mannkind - under deal co also agreed to exchange $5 million principal amount under amended, restated 9.75% senior convertible notes due 2019 held by Deerfield
* Mannkind - under exchange agreement exchange price for exchange shares is $1.15 per share Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pAK9Nc) Further company coverage:
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it was aware of recent media reports concerning a potential refinancing transaction and that it would not comment on speculation and rumors.