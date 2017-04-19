April 19 Mannkind Corp

* Mannkind - on April 18 co, unit entered exchange agreement with Deerfield Private Design Fund II, and Deerfield Private Design International II

* Mannkind - under agreement co agreed to, among other things, repay $4 million principal amount under 8.75% senior convertible notes due 2019 held by Deerfield

* Mannkind - under agreement co also agreed to exchange $1 million principal amount under tranche B notes for 869,565 shares of company's common stock

* Mannkind - under deal co also agreed to exchange $5 million principal amount under amended, restated 9.75% senior convertible notes due 2019 held by Deerfield

* Mannkind - under exchange agreement exchange price for exchange shares is $1.15 per share