BRIEF-Uber faces fresh probe from U.S. FTC over its privacy practices - Recode
* Uber faces fresh probe from U.S. FTC over its privacy practices - Recode, citing sources Source: http://bit.ly/2splbBt Further company coverage:
May 2 Manpowergroup Inc
* Sets half year dividend of $0.93per share
* Manpowergroup increases dividend 8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Uber faces fresh probe from U.S. FTC over its privacy practices - Recode, citing sources Source: http://bit.ly/2splbBt Further company coverage:
June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing on Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approve a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.