June 7 Mantra Venture Group Ltd:

* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, 2017, board appointed roger m. Ponder to serve as chief executive officer of company, effective immediately

* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, 2017, board appointed Keith W. Hayter to serve as president of company, effective immediately

* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, , Larry Kristof, former president, CEO, CFO of co resigned from all of his positions with co

* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - Kristof will remain as president of company s mantra energy alternatives subsidiary