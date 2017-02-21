Feb 21 Manulife Financial Corp

* Manulife Financial Corporation prices U.S. public offering of subordinated notes

* Manulife Financial Corp - priced a public offering in United States of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.061% subordinated notes due 2032

* Notes are expected to be issued on February 24, 2017 and will bear interest at rate of 4.061% per year

* Manulife Financial Corp - priced the offering of notes at a public offering price of 100% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: