BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Manulife Financial Corp
* Manulife reports 1Q17 net income of $1,350 million and core earnings of $1,101 million, and $1 trillion in assets under management and administration
* Manulife Financial Corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.66
* Manulife Financial Corp - qtrly diluted core earnings per common share of $0.53
* Manulife Financial Corp says core return on common shareholders' equity of 11.1%, compared with 9.3% for 1Q16
* Manulife Financial Corp - generated net flows of $4.3 billion in wealth and asset management businesses in 1Q17 compared with $1.7 billion in 1Q16
* Manulife Financial Corp says qtrly premiums and deposits from insurance products $8,471 million versus. $8,186 million last year
* Manulife Financial Corp - insurance sales of $1.3 billion in 1q17, an increase of 39% compared with 1Q16
* Manulife Financial Corp - other wealth sales of $2.1 billion in 1q17, a decrease of 11% compared with 1Q16
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Manulife Financial Corp - all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.