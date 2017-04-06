BRIEF-BB&T increases prime lending rate to 4.25 pct from 4.00 pct
bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately
April 6 Manulife Holdings Bhd:
Says unit, manulife asset management services berhad acquired 8.7 million ordinary shares and 150,800 ordinary shares in prolexus bhd
Acquired shares represents 5.112% in the capital of prolexus bhd
Source text (bit.ly/2nGEWhX)
Further company coverage:
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million