UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 19 Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Announces launch of private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately US$80.5 million
* Announces proposed private placement of 73.6 mln new units in Manulife US Reit to institutional, other investors
* Proposed private placement of 73.6 mln at an issue price of between US$0.817 and US$0.842 per new unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)