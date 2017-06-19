UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 19 Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust
* Acquisition Of Property In New Jersey, 3 Miles From New York City
* Manulife US REIT makes maiden acquisition in NEW JERSEY, u.s. for us$115 million
* Acquisition would be accretive to REIT's distribution per unit
* Manulife US REIT's pro forma net property income for FY2016 to increase by 17.7% from US$30.0 million to US$35.3 million
* Pro forma DPU for financial period ended 31 Dec would increase by 2.3% to 3.63 US cents post-acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)