May 22 Maoye Commercial Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on May 26

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mOaeIQ

