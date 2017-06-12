June 12 Maoye International Holdings Ltd :

* Disposal of Ping An shares

* Group is expected to recognise a gain of approximately RMB33 million as a result of disposal

* Disposal of Ping An shares for an aggregate gross proceeds of approximately RMB338 million

* Maoye Shangsha disposed 7 million Ping An shares in a series of transactions conducted between 9 June 2017 and 12 June 2017