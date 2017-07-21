FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2017 / 1:17 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Maoye International updates on termination of proposed Maoye Commercial placing​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Maoye International Holdings Ltd :

* Parties agreed to terminate Chongqing Maoye agreement due to certain changes in market conditions

* Termination of major transaction relating to proposed Maoye Commercial placing​

* Maoye Commercial has decided not to proceed with proposed maoye commercial placing

* Termination of discloseable transactions relating to Qinhuangdao Maoye agreement and Chongqing Maoye agreement​

* Termination of such disposal has no material impact on group

* Unit and Maoye Commercial entered into a termination agreement

* Unit and Maoye Commercial agreed to terminate Qinhuangdao Maoye agreement due to certain changes in market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

