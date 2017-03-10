BRIEF-Lonking Holdings'unit announces subscription of financial products
* Unit entered into a contract ( "Industrial Bank No. 21004 contract) to subscribe for financial products
March 10 Mapfre SA:
* Sees ROE at over 11 percent in 2018
* Says yield from dividends target is maintained at about 5 percent, with pay out between 50 percent and 65 percent of profit in 2016-2018
* Objective of income growth could be reduced in the next two years, due to prioritizing of profitable growth, as well as lower interest rates, which result in lower financial income
* Premiums will continue to grow at expected rates, aided by strengthening of certain currencies
* Independent Bank Group Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing
LONDON, June 16 A former compliance officer at UBS in London, Fabiana Abdel-Malek, has been charged with five counts of insider dealing over a single year, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Friday.