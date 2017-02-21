UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 21 Maple Leaf Foods Inc:
* Maple Leaf Foods to acquire Lightlife Foods
* Maple Leaf Foods Inc - transaction will be financed from cash on hand
* Maple Leaf Foods Inc - based on current operating results, acquisition is expected to be accretive to Maple Leaf's earnings in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources