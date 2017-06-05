BRIEF-Sears Canada says co, certain units obtains creditor protection under CCAA
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention
June 5 Maple Leaf Green World Inc:
* Announces termination of TheraCann
* Will discontinue all future business relations with TheraCann International Benchmark due to "billing irregularities and overbilling"
* TheraCann's contractual and invoicing practices are "inconsistent" with their representations
* In opinion of management, termination of TheraCann contract is not material to Maple Leaf
* Reviewing all services alleged to have been provided by TheraCann, and will pursue all necessary legal remedies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
