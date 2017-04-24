BRIEF-Atlantia intends to keep Abertis on the stock exchange
* SAYS IN PROSPECTUS THAT IT INTENDS TO MAINTAIN THE HEADQUARTERS AND DECISION CENTER OF ABERTIS
April 24 Mapletree Industrial Trust:
* Average portfolio occupancy for 4QFY16/17 increased marginally to 93.1pct from 92.1pct in preceding quarter
* Unitholders can expect to receive their quarterly DPU for period 1 january to 31 march 2017 on 30 may 2017
* Q4 net property income s$66 million, up 4 percent QOQ
* Qtrly distributable income S$51.750 million versus S$51.1 million in Q3
* Phase two of BTS development for hewlett-packard is on track for completion by 30 june 2017
* Business environment in singapore "remains uncertain amid global trade uncertainties and rising interest rates"
* DPU for the period from 1 january 2017 to 31 march 2017 was 2.88 singapore cents
* Continued supply of competing industrial space and movement of tenants expected to exert pressure on rental and occupancy rates
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.