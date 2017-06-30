UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
June 30 Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd :
* Proposes divestment of two properties in Japan
* hsbc Institutional Trust Services in its capacity as trustee entered into sale and purchase agreement with Godo Kaisha Asset Toshi Jigyo
* Deal for proposed divestment of Zama Centre and Shiroishi Centre in Japan for a total sale consideration of jpy13,500 million
* Estimated net proceeds from divestment is approximately jpy12,543 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.