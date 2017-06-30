June 30 Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd :

* Proposes divestment of two properties in Japan

* ‍hsbc Institutional Trust Services in its capacity as trustee entered into sale and purchase agreement with Godo Kaisha Asset Toshi Jigyo​

* Deal for proposed divestment of Zama Centre and Shiroishi Centre in Japan for a total sale consideration of jpy13,500 million

* Estimated net proceeds from divestment is approximately jpy12,543 million