* Unaudited Abridged Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For The Nine Months Ended 31 March 2017

* Mara delta property - remains confident that forecasted distribution growth of 2-4 pct on previous year's full year distribution will be achieved

* Mara delta property - nine month rental income together with income from associates has increased by 21 pct versus first nine months of 2016 financial year

* Ffo decreased by 1.5 pct to 9.25 us$ cents for nine months ended 31 March 2017 (31 march 2016: 9.39 $ cents)

* Overall portfolio vacancies remain at 2 pct as at 31 march 2017; largely due to redevelopment of anfa place shopping centre.

* Mara delta property - net asset value per share decreased from 163.27 us$ cents per share at 30 june 2016 to 158.77 us$ cents per share at 31 march 2017