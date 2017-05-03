BRIEF-TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
May 3 Marathon Gold Corp
* Marathon Gold announces $15 million bought deal offering of common shares and flow-through shares
* Says underwriters to purchase 8 million flow-through common shares of company at price of $1.25 per flow-through share
* Marathon Gold - Intends to use net proceeds of offering of common shares to continue exploration and development of Valentine Lake Gold Project
* Says underwriters will purchase 4.85 million common shares of company at a price of $1.03 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.