BRIEF-Grand Investment International says Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
March 20 Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd:
March 20 Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd:

* Approved proposed development (IT park) phase-III at Marathon Futurex Premises, owned by Marathon Realty Pvt Ltd
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AB