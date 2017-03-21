March 21 Marathon Oil Corp:

* Marathon Oil announces $700 million Northern Delaware acquisition

* Marathon Oil Corp - Black Mountain acquisition is expected to close in Q2 2017 with an effective date of March 1, 2017

* Marathon Oil - signing of definitive agreement to acquire approximately 21,000 net surface acres largely in Permian's Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico

* Marathon Oil Corp - "we expect to pursue additional trades and grassroots leasing" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: