April 13 On Deck Capital Inc-

* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting

* Marathon Partners Equity Management says released letter to board of ondeck capital inc last month expressing concerns about direction of company

* Marathon Partners Equity Management - also anounced intention to vote against 3 "incumbent directors" up for election at ondeck's upcoming annual meeting

* Marathon Partners Equity Management -recommended courses of action to ondeck, including fully rationalize cost structure, seek sale of co to stable partner