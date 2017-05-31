May 31 Marathon Petroleum Corp

* Marathon petroleum Corp announces incremental $3 billion share repurchase authorization

* Marathon petroleum Corp - ‍authorization is in addition to its previous authorization, which had approximately $2.14 billion remaining as of march 31​

* Marathon petroleum Corp - ‍expect cash proceeds from dropdowns and limited partner distributions to fund substantial ongoing return of capital to shareholders​

* Marathon petroleum Corp- ‍incremental $3 billion repurchase authorization, as well as remaining portion of previous authorization, have no expiration date.​