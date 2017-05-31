BRIEF-Jackpotjoy Plc makes final earn-out payment for assets within unit
* Jackpotjoy group has made final earn-out payment for non-spanish assets within jackpotjoy division
May 31 Marathon Petroleum Corp
* Marathon petroleum Corp announces incremental $3 billion share repurchase authorization
* Marathon petroleum Corp - authorization is in addition to its previous authorization, which had approximately $2.14 billion remaining as of march 31
* Marathon petroleum Corp - expect cash proceeds from dropdowns and limited partner distributions to fund substantial ongoing return of capital to shareholders
* Marathon petroleum Corp- incremental $3 billion repurchase authorization, as well as remaining portion of previous authorization, have no expiration date. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple , said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.