US STOCKS-S&P, Dow hurt by energy, banks; biotech boosts Nasdaq
* Healthcare is top S&P sector gainer, Biotech index up 4 pct
May 30 MPLX Lp:
* Reg-Marathon Petroleum Corp names Donald C. Templin president; MPLX Lp appoints Michael J. Hennigan president
* MPLX Lp - Donald C. Templin, president of general partner of MPLX Lp has been named president, Marathon Petroleum Corp., effective july 1
* MPLX lp - replacing templin as president of mplx's general partner will be Mike Hennigan, effective june 20
* MPLX lp - Hennigan most recently served as president and ceo of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. Since 2012
* MPLX lp - Templin will continue to serve as a member of board of directors of general partner of MPLX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Healthcare is top S&P sector gainer, Biotech index up 4 pct
* Signet Jewelers announces appointment of R. Mark Graf to board of directors and retirement of Dale W. Hilpert
* Burcon announces fiscal 2017 results and reviews operations