March 28 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc

* Marcato comments on Buffalo Wild Wings' retention of the Cypress Group

* Marcato Capital - believe shift to highly-franchised business model is feasible, creates "substantial" value for Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders over long term

* Marcato Capital - even with Cypress Group's support of feasibility of Marcato's proposal, remain concerned Buffalo Wild Wings to continue to resist plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: