April 18 Marching Moose Capital Corp:

* Marching Moose Capital Corp announces definitive agreement with Avidian Gold Inc and extension to qt deadline

* Marching Moose Capital Corp -exchange has, on application by co, granted co extension of 24 month period during which it is required to complete a qt

* Marching Moose Capital Corp - prior to completion of transaction, mmcc will complete a share consolidation on a 2 to 1 basis

* Marching Moose Capital-entered into amalgamation agreement, together with Avidian Gold and MCCC Amalco with respect to business combination of MMCC, Avidian

* Marching Moose Capital Corp - Avidian shareholders will receive one post-consolidation MMCC share for every 2.17 avidian shares currently held

* Marching Moose Capital - prior to completion of transaction, avidian will complete equity financing of subscription receipts between $4.2 million and $5.5 million

* Marching Moose Capital Corp - following completion of transaction amalgamated company will continue business of avidian under name Avidian Gold Inc