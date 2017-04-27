April 27 Marcus Corp:

* The Marcus Corporation reports record revenues and increased earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 revenue rose 25.9 percent to $158 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $155.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marcus Corp -Marcus Theatres reported a 38.4% increase in revenues and a 38.7% increase in operating income for q1 of fiscal 2017

* Marcus Corp says Marcus Hotels & Resorts' REVPAR for comparable company-owned properties increased 4.4% in q1