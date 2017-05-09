BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Marcus & Millichap Inc
* Marcus & Millichap, Inc. reports results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 revenue $153.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $150.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Marcus & Millichap Inc- Q2 2017 year-over-year comparisons will be challenging in light of solid performance in Q2 of 2016
* Marcus & Millichap Inc- Expense leveraging is not expected until late 2017-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navient Corp - Tim Hynes to fill newly-created role of executive vice president, consumer lending.
* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE