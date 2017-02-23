UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Marcus Corp:
* The Marcus Corporation reports record fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 revenue $138.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Marcus Corp - Marcus Hotels & Resorts' revenue per available room (revpar) for comparable company-owned properties decreased 2.6% in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources