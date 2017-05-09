BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors
May 9 Marin Software Inc
* Marin Software announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue fell 25 percent to $20.3 million
* Marin Software Inc - Sees Q2 non-GAAP net loss per share $0.15 - $0.14
* Sees net revenues for Q2 between $18 million to $18.5 million
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd