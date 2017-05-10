May 10 Fish farmer Marine Harvest Asa:

* Marine harvest q1 operational ebit eur 220 million versus eur 215 million in preliminary april 20 statement and vs eur112 mln in Q1 2016

* Marine harvest q1 revenues eur 892 million (reuters poll eur 854 million) and vs eur 810 mln in q1 2016

* The operational result was a new first quarter record high

* Marine harvest proposes q1 dividend of nok 3.00 per share versus nok 2.8 in q4

* Marine harvest sees 2017 harvest of 403 000,000 tonnes versus previous forecast 403,000 (reuters poll 397,000)

* Marine harvest sees 2017 harvest in norway of 242,000 tonnes versus previous forecast of 250,000 tonnes (Reuters poll 246,000 tonnes)

* Marine harvest asa: 2017 volumes in norway reduced by 8,000 tonnes due to biological issues

* Marine harvest now sees 2017 global industry output growth 1 to 5 percent versus -1 to +4 percent seen in february

* Marine harvest now sees 2017 industry output in norway +1 to +3 percent versus -2 to +2 percent seen in february

* Marine harvest asa: future prices (nasdaq) next twelve months eur 6.5 per kg (nok 62 per kg)

* Marine harvest asa: demand for salmon continues to be good and supported by several megatrends

* Marine harvest asa: entered into a term sheet to refinance its existing bank facility with a senior secured five year eur 1,206 million credit facility with dnb, nordea, ABN Amro, rabobank, danske bank and seb