UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Marine Harvest Asa
* Q1 operational ebit EUR 215 million ($230.46 million)(Reuters poll EUR 206 million)
* Q1 harvest volume 84,000 tonnes (Reuters poll 84,300 tonnes). In connection with the presentation of the Q4 2016 results, Marine Harvest had guided a total harvest volume of 84,000 tonnes for Q1
* Reported net interest bearing debt was approximately EUR 845 million at end of quarter
* Complete Q1 2017 report will be released on May 10 at 0630 CET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9329 euros) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources