April 20 Marine Harvest Asa

* Q1 operational ebit EUR 215 million ($230.46 million)(Reuters poll EUR 206 million)

* Q1 harvest volume 84,000 tonnes (Reuters poll 84,300 tonnes). In connection with the presentation of the Q4 2016 results, Marine Harvest had guided a total harvest volume of 84,000 tonnes for Q1

* Reported net interest bearing debt was approximately EUR 845 million at end of quarter

* Complete Q1 2017 report will be released on May 10 at 0630 CET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9329 euros) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)