UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 Marine Harvest Asa
* Marine harvest q4 operational ebit eur 259 million versus eur 257 million in preliminary jan 18 statement (reuters poll eur 257 million)
* Marine harvest proposes q4 dividend of nok 2.80 per share versus nok 2.3 in q3
* Marine harvest q4 revenues eur 1,018 million (reuters poll eur 974 million)
* Marine harvest sees 2017 harvest of 403,000 tonnes versus previous forecast 403,000 (reuters poll 399,000)
* Says market balance expected to remain tight in 2017
* Marine harvest sees q1 harvest volume 84,000 tonnes
* Capital expenditure budget for 2017 is approximately eur 240 million and working capital investments are expected to be in the range of eur 120 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources