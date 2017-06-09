June 9 Marine Harvest Asa:

* Has signed the senior secured five-year EUR 1,206 millionmulticurrency revolving credit facility with DNB,Nordea, ABN Amro, Rabobank, Danske Bank and SEB.

* The Facility Agreement includes an accordion increase option, which provides flexibility for the parties toagree an increased size of the Facility Agreement by an additional EUR 200 million during the five-year term

* The principal financial covenant of the Facility Agreement is an equity ratio of minimum 35% and remains unchanged tothe existing bank loan.