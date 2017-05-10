May 10 Marine Harvest Asa

* has entered into a term sheet to refinance its existing bank facility with a senior secured five year eur 1,206 million multicurrency revolving credit facility with dnb, nordea, abn amro, rabobank, danske bank and seb

* the facility includes an accordion increase option, which provides flexibility for the parties to agree an increased size of the facility by an additional eur 200 million during the term of the facility

* principal financial covenant of facility is an equity ratio of minimum 35%