18 hours ago
BRIEF-Markel to acquire State National for about $919 million​
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 26, 2017 / 12:33 PM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Markel to acquire State National for about $919 million​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - State National Companies Inc

* Markel to acquire State National

* State National Companies Inc - ‍transaction has a total value of approximately $919 million​

* State National Companies Inc - deal for ‍$21.00 per share in cash​

* State National Companies Inc says upon completion of transaction, state national will operate as a separate business unit

* State National Companies Inc - agreement, has been unanimously approved by both companies' board of directors

* State national companies inc says transaction is not subject to any financing condition

* State National Companies Inc says Markel plans to finance transaction using cash balances on hand

* State National Companies - ‍management team, led by Terry Ledbetter, State National's current chairman, CEO will remain in place Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

