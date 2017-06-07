China's Dalian Wanda Group denies "rumours" of bond sales
BEIJING, June 22 China's Dalian Wanda Group Co denied as "malicious speculation" that some Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
June 7 Markel Corp:
* Markel to create new insurance division
* New division is expected to be up and running by January 1, 2018
* Bryan Sanders, President of Markel Wholesale, will lead new division, which will be named Markel Assurance
* Creation of new insurance division combines Markel's Wholesale and Global Insurance Divisions
* Markel assurance will have underwriting teams located across US, and in Bermuda, Dublin, and London
* Britt Glisson, President of Markel Global Insurance, will assist in transition and will be retiring in 2018.
* Gross written premium of combined division is approximately $1.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF
* Says it lowers conversion price of 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds with warrants to $ 49.74 from $ 49.85