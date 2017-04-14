Fitch Revises Batelco's Outlook to Negative; Affirms IDR 'BB+'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Bahrain
Telecommunications
Company's (Batelco) Outlook to Negative from Stable while
affirming the
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. Fitch has also
affirmed the
unsecured rating of Batelco International Finance No. 1 Limited
at 'BB+'.
This rating action follows Fitch's revision of the Outlook on
the sovereign
rating of Bahrain to Negative from Stable and the affirmation of