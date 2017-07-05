July 5 Marketaxess Holdings Inc:

* Marketaxess Holdings - monthly trading volume for June of $127.2 billion, consisting of $71.5 billion in U.S. High-Grade volume, $50.5 billion in other credit volume

* Marketaxess Holdings - preliminary total variable transaction fees per million of $195 for quarter ended June 30 versus $197 for quarter ended march 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: