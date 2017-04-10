April 10 Marksans Pharma Ltd

* Marksans Pharma Ltd says USFDA inspects manufacturing facilty at L-82, L-83 in Goa

* Marksans Pharma Ltd says 4 observations given under form 483

* Marksans Pharma Ltd says co started addressing observations

* Marksans Pharma Ltd says USFDA granted final approval for ANDA for dutasteride soft gealtine capsule