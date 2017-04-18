April 19 Marlborough Wine Estates Group Ltd -

* Advised it is unlikely Great Esprit will be able to meet minimum annual commitment to purchase bottled wine for FY ended June 30, 2017

* Advised it is unlikely Great Esprit will be able to meet its minimum annual commitment to purchase bottled wine for year ended june under agreement

* Commitment was for $3 million of bottled wine and mwe was advised that expected performance against this commitment is likely to be $1.3 million

* Inability to meet annual commitment will adversely affect co's operating milestone target of international bottled wine sales revenue by more than 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: