May 3 Marlborough Wine Estates Group Ltd

* Reset annual target for international bottled wine sales revenue to nz$1.3 million from nz$3.2 million

* Target reset following notification from key distributor in China that it would not be able to meet its annual purchase commitment

* Bulk wine importer in U.S indicated more containers of FY18 Vintage, this increases international sales revenue in next FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: