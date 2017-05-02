UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 3 Marlborough Wine Estates Group Ltd
* Reset annual target for international bottled wine sales revenue to nz$1.3 million from nz$3.2 million
* Target reset following notification from key distributor in China that it would not be able to meet its annual purchase commitment
* Bulk wine importer in U.S indicated more containers of FY18 Vintage, this increases international sales revenue in next FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources