UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 22
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
May 26 Marlin Bidco:
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent
* Marlin Bidco says that offer is being extended and will remain open for acceptance until next closing date which will be 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 2 june 2017
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple , said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.