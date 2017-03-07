Italy approves emergency decree to delay Veneto Banca bond payment
ROME, June 16 The Italian government on Friday approved an emergency decree to allow troubled lender Veneto Banca to avoid a bond repayment which was due on June 21.
March 7 Marlin Bidco Limited:
* Proposed cash offer for Shawbrook Group Plc
* Notes announcement by Shawbrook rejecting its proposed cash offer at 330 pence per Shawbrook share
* Believe Shawbrook will benefit from being returned to private ownership
* Is surprised by Shawbrook's decision, given that in marlin bidco board's view proposed offer represents an attractive premium for shareholders
* Considering its position and there can be no certainty that any transaction will proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to nominate former Senate aide Hester Peirce to an open seat on the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.