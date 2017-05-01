BRIEF-L3 Technologies achieves certification for upgraded AT-802L Longsword Avionics
* L3 technologies inc - received a supplemental type certificate (stc) from federal aviation administration
May 1 Marlin Gold Mining Ltd-
* Marlin Gold reports $11.6 million ($0.07 per share) of adjusted ebitda for fourth quarter and files full-year 2016 audited financial results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Marlin Gold Mining Ltd - expects to produce between 50,000 and 55,000 ounces of gold at la trinidad in 2017
* Marlin Gold Mining Ltd qtrly revenue $18.9 million versus $2.5 million
* Marlin Gold Mining Ltd qtrly gold ounces produced 19,164 troy ounces versus 1,589 troy ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 U.S. steel-maker Nucor Corp said on Thursday it expects second-quarter earnings per share to decrease from the preceding quarter, partly due to weak demand in its steel mills business.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock