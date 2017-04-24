UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Marmaris Altinyunus:
* Q1 net profit of 649,253 lira ($181,441.75) versus loss of 429,943 lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 1.5 million lira versus 402,419 lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5783 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources